Woman arrested in Ondo for stabbing ex-boyfriend during fight over her new lover

A 39-year-old food seller, Seun Sola, has been arrested for stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the stomach during a fight in Ondo State.

It was gathered that the victim identified as Lomi Alara Akinbinu allegedly pounced on the suspect and started beating her after she told him their relationship was over.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the relationship between the two lovers turned sour after the single mother of twins started receiving attention from a new lover.

A source in the area told the publication that the victim had visited the suspect’s home at Iyalaje market area in Ondo West Local Government in early hours of that day but met her twin children and gave them the sum of N500, then left.

The source said the victim returned to the house in the evening only to meet Sola and her new lover. She told him to leave her house as she was no longer interested in him.

Irked by the development, Akinbinu demanded the return of the N500 he gave to the twins and…