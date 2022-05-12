Zee World’s Dance starring Kunle Remi & Hero Daniels

From roaring success in India to inevitable greatness in Singapore and across 52 countries in Africa in 2021, it’s time for Zee World’s Dance Naija Dance in Nigeria.

Zee Entertainment’s popular General Entertainment Channel Zee World (DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 125) will be keeping its viewers glued to their seats and screens with a dance show like no other. Dance Naija Dance, Zee World’s reality dance competition aims to reveal the best dance crew in Nigeria.

Zee World has been a trailblazer in redefining entertainment across Africa over the years with being the first to dub Indian series and movies dubbed in English, showcasing the first Afro-Indian Telenovela Mehek in 2018 and the first Pan-African inter-country fusion dance challenge, Dance Africa Dance in 2021. Zee World has evolved into a brand of global celebration bringing Africa and India together. Dance Naija Dance offers a fusion of Nigerian-Indian dance moves uniting both cultures through music,…