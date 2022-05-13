FG launches mobile app for sending crime alerts to security agencies





The federal government has launched a mobile app for sending crime alerts to security agencies.

Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior who spoke at the launch of (NISPSAS) mobile application at the ministry’s headquarters on Thursday May 12, said many attacks would have been foiled if the security agencies had been notified in real time.

He expressed hope of the mobile app bridging the gap of communication between Nigerians and security agencies.

Aregbesola noted that the application is free to use for Nigerians and can be downloaded on the Android or iOS playstore.

“One noticeable lacuna is information and timely alert of the security agencies to incidents of crimes, breach of security, and natural disasters before they happen or while they are going on. In most cases, they would have been prevented or mitigated if the alert had come in time. “As part of the response to this challenge, the ministry of interior has therefore developed an application, a technological…





Source: Linda Ikeji