Groom found guilty of attempting to sexually assault bridesmaid days to his wedding

A groom charged with sexually assaulting a bridesmaid before his wedding which went on despite the bride witnessing the alleged attack, has been found guilty of the crime.

30-year-old Daniel Carney was found guilty on four out of five charges after a jury made up of five women and seven men began deliberations around 1 p.m. on Thursday May 12.

The convict had admitted taking advantage of the “drunk” bridesmaid just two days before the wedding in Pennsylvania, United States.

Police began investigating after the victim, then 29, went to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono and told hospital staff that she had been sexually assaulted, court records said according to The Morning Call.

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Carney insisted to police he did nothing wrong, and that he “felt like he was takien advantage of by the victim.”

However, he later amended his account, allegedly admitting he grabbed the victim by the arm…