‘Growing uncertainty’ about 2023 election is disturbing – NSA

The National Security Adviser Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) has said that the ‘growing uncertainty’ over party primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections, has culminated in intense power play “capable of heightening unnecessary political tension across the country”.

In his speech at the quarterly meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) at the INEC Headquarters in Abuja, the NSA stressed the need for security agencies to monitor and profile political actors who are bent on subverting the electoral process.

Monguno who was represented by Sanusi Galadima, added that the unguarded utterances of some highly respected individuals and groups has also amplified divisive narratives to the detriment of national security and stability.

He said;