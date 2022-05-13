Gunmen kill three policemen, commercial motorcyclist in Suleja

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed three policemen and a commercial motorcyclist in Suleja, Niger State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 11pm on Thursday, May 12.

According to Daily Trust report, the policemen were reportedly responding to a distress call when they were ambushed near a place called Old Barracks.

“They were ambushed by the gunmen, who seemed to be expecting their arrival,” a source said.

The slain officers are; SGG Hosea Saba, CPL Yahaya Yakubu and PSC Aminu Sani, all attached to B Division Suleja.

Confirming the incident, Suleja Council Chairman, Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje, said about three persons, including a vigilante member, survived the attack.

He added that they are currently being treated at a hospital in the area.