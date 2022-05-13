Lagos police reacts to report of a ‘lady dying from an infection after having sex with a dog’

The Lagos state police command has reacted to a report which claimed a lady died from an infection after having sex with a dog.

The police command which revealed that they reached out to the author of the article for information that would help the police conclude/close the investigation, said it was shocking “the author claimed he could not verify the story but simply lifted it from an online blog.”

The command added that “not only did this author not credit the original source (plagiarism) of the news in consonance with simple ethics of journalism, he also made no attempt to fact-check the news, thereby making himself susceptible to the spreading of fake news, especially knowing how critical and sensitive the facts in issue were.”

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin in the statement released on Friday May 13, further stated that it is criminal to publish false information with the intent to mislead the public and equally criminal to subvert criminal…