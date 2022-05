Nigerians have told American rapper Future not to take his admiration any further after he took to Twitter to hail Nigerian singer Tems.

Future, who has multiple kids from 8 women, praised Tems’ talent on Twitter.

He said her voice is “amazing” and it instantly connected to his soul.

Nigerians responded, telling him to make sure it ends just as admiration and that he shouldn’t take it any further.

See some comments below.