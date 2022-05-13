Mother left with huge scary eyebrows after botched microblading treatment

A mother-of-two has been left with “scary” eyebrows after a botched microblading session.

Crystal Weinstock, 37, from Houston, Texas, decided to try microblading and paid $340 for it.

However, she was disappointed with the result.

She said her new brows were so bad that her 3-year-old daughter was too terrified to come near her.

Crystal, a dentist hygienist, said: “I had been thinking about getting microblading on my eyebrows for quite some time.

“As a busy mother, I found that trying to fill in my brows and make sure they were the right shape took so long. I thought that having microblading would be a great idea.

Before microblading

“I never in a million years could have guessed that they would have turned out like they did. It was horrifying. When my three-year-old daughter saw me the following day, she actually got frightened and freaked out.

After microblading

“I’m now having to have removal sessions to try and break down the pigment and I…