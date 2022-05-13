Mother suing TikTok after her 10-year-old daughter died from dangerous “Blackout Challenge”

A mother is suing social media app, TikTok after her daughter died while trying a viral challenge called ‘blackout challenge’ that she found on the app.

The pennsylvania mum, says her 10-year-old daughter choked herself to death after participating in the dangerous social media challenge and has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance.

In the lawsuit, Tawainna Anderson said her daughter, Nylah Anderson, participated in a ‘blackout challenge’ after it appeared on her ‘For You’ page in December.

The ‘blackout challenge’ encourages users to try and hold their breath until they pass out, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Thursday.

In December 2021, Anderson rushed her daughter to the hospital after finding she. passed out.

Nylah spent nearly a week in a pediatric intensive care unit before she died from her injuries, the lawsuit said.

She accused TikTok of having a…