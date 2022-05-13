Police raid criminal hideout in Adamawa, kill three kidnappers, rescue victim

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have raided a criminal hideout at Husa mountain in Hong Local Government Area of the state and killed three suspected kidnappers.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement said its operatives achieved the feat with help from local hunters.

According to him, a kidnap victim was rescued during the operation while one AK-47 rifle, army camouflage uniform, chains, pardlocks, and charms were recovered.

“On the 11/5/2022, the Command disconnect the criminal network at HUSA Mountain connecting part of Kala’a, Mijili and Mutuku Villages in Hong local government area,” Nguroje stated.

“The operation which was carried out by the Command operatives attached to Kala’a Division and the Hunters at Husa Mountain, that is situated at a remote side of Kulinyi District in Hong local government,yielded positive result

“The outcome of these successes follow-up on strategy designed by…