Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits

The Niger State Police Command has rescued 15 kidnapped victims from a forest in Lapai Local Government Area of the state and arrested three suspected bandits.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun in a statement on Friday May 13, said the victims were rescued after a fierce gun battle between the security operatives and the bandits

Abiodun noted that the command also repelled an attack at Maraban Dan-Daudu in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

“Sequel to the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminality in the state, on 11/05/2022 at about 1330hrs, information was received that suspected armed bandits were sighted at Agigi/Kpashimi forest via Lapai LGA,” the PPRO stated.

“Police tactical team attached to Lapai Division with vigilante members were mobilized to the area where the bandits were engaged in gun duel and overpowered by the tactical team, while some of the hoodlums escaped into the forest with bullet…