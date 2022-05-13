President Buhari holds farewell meeting with outgoing Ministers seeking political office

President Buhari this morning held a valedictory session in honor of the ministers leaving his cabinet to seek elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

 

At the valedictory session which was held at the Council Chamber in Abuja, President Buhari thanked the Ministers for their cooperation as he admonished other members of the cabinet to be more diligent and committed to the success of the administration.

 

Those who were at the meeting include the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogar; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen.

 

Others are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation,  Ogbonnaya Onu.

 

