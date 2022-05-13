‘Until I met you I thought soulmate was just a myth’- Actress Rosy Meurer professes love for her husband Olakunle Churchill on IG

Actress Rosy Meurer has taken to her Instagram page to profess her love for her husband, Olakunle Churchill.
In her post, Rosy thanked Churchill for loving her. She added that until she met him, she had thought the term ‘soulmate’ was just a myth. Her post reads
”I love and admire you not because you’re my husband but because you are what every man should aspire to be. Until I met you I thought soul mate was just a myth. Thank you for being you, for sharing your love with me.. for helping me see the unique beauty in imperfection… for showing me that love is something you do; something not just to be said, but also to be shown. I LOVE YOU BABE @olakunlechurchill”
Source: Linda Ikeji