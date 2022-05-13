Woman sues Travis Scott for death of unborn child after Astroworld 2021

A fan who lost her pregnancy after sustaining multiple injuries while attending Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival has sued Scott, promoter Live Nation, and others for wrongful death.

Plaintiffs Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens were expecting a child when in attendance at the festival, which took place at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on November 5.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Williamson and Owens allege that, while at the festival, “ Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” the suit states.

“In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body.”

