A lot of married men cheat on their wives because they are chasing ‘tight vagina’

Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has said that the reason most married men cheat on their wives is because their vaginas are no longer tight.

The former Big Brother Africa housemate stated this on Instagram while encouraging women to invest in tightners.

“A lot of married men cheat coz they are chasing the grip. Lol. That tight vagina is life,” she wrote.

“A lot of men leave thir wives or relationships to go search for GRIP! Or why do you think they leave? All women are headache. Good pussy will keep him coming back.” she added.