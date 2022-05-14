An evening of Thrills as Seun Kuti, Nancy Isime, Whitemoney Lead AMVCA Culture Day Celebration

Reliving the Thrills of AMVCA Culture Day

Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is set to hold on today, but activities preceding the day have been nothing short of excitement.

On Thursday evening, the captivating beauty of African culture and rich heritage was on full display, as AMVCA held its Culture Day.

The evening was a rare showcase of African art, fashion and music. Leading the celebration were African entertainment industry personalities in colourful displays of their diverse cultural fashion. Kate Henshaw, Yemi Blaq, VJ Adams, Aduni Ade, Merlin Boss, Whitemoney, Saga, Cross, Saskay among others, proudly represented their native tongues with greetings in their dialects.

If there was an award for the best dressed female on the night, it would have gone to event host, Nancy Isime. The elegant Nollywood actress charmed the audience with her beautiful Edo native apparel. Virtually all in attendance wanted a selfie with Nancy!

Adding Hollywood…