Ese Oruru is now in University years after she was kidnapped in Bayelsa and taken to Kano where she was married off without her parents’ consent

Ese Oruru, the teenager whose story made news headlines in 2015, is now in the university.

Ese, the youngest child of Charles Oruru and Rose Oruru, was abducted from her mother’s shop in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on 12 August 2015.

She was just 13 years old at the time.

Her abductor, a man named Yunusa Dahiru, took her to Kano where she was converted to Islam and married off without her parents’ consent.

She later welcomed a child after she was released.

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili was one of those who fought to have her released to her parents.

Years after the incident, Oby Ezekwesili returned to Twitter to give an update. She revealed that Ese is now in university.

At the time she was kidnapped, she was a JSS 3 student at Opolo Community Secondary School.

Ezekwesili said she supported her to continue with her secondary school education.

See below.