Former unified world champion Amir Khan announces his retirement from boxing aged 35

Former Unified boxing champion, Amir Khan has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 35.

Khan, from Bolton, UK announced an end to a career in the sport having won an Olympic silver medal before turning professional and becoming unified world champion, establishing himself as one of the UK’s most exciting fighters.

Khan became a star in the UK after winning a silver medal at Athena 2004 at the age of 17.

A year later he turned professional and won his first world title after beating Andreas Kotelnik in Manchester at just 22.

Khan added the IBF title to his collection before facing defeat to Lamont Peterson.

He was later reinstated as champion after Peterson failed a drug tests but Khan suffered another setback following a devastating knockout defeat to Danny Garcia in 2011.

Khan then shifted focus to becoming a two-weight world champion, winning five fights in the welterweight divison before stepping up to challenge Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in 2016. He…