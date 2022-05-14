Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz, Shaffy Bello, Nengi, Erica, Juliet Ibrahim, Ebuka, Mercy Aigbe

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz, Shaffy Bello, Nengi, Erica, Juliet Ibrahim, Ebuka, Mercy Aigbe - See first photos from #AMVCA2022

The 2022 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award AMVCA is currently holding in Lagos state and stars stepped out in style for the event.

 

See the first photos below…

 

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti

Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti

 

Chioma Akpotha

Chioma Akpotha

Adedimeji Lateef and wife Bimpe

Adedimeji Lateef and wife Bimpe

Ifuennada

Ifuennada

Pretty Mike

Pretty Mike

Julianna Oloayade

Julianna Oloayade

Stan Nze

Stan Nze

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Erica Nlewedim

Erica Nlewedim

Mike Edwards and his wife

Mike Edwards and his wife

Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime

Toyin Aimaku-Ajeyemi

Toyin Aimaku-Ajeyemi

Eku Edewor

Eku Edewor

Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba

Idia Aisien

Idia Aisien

Saga Adeolu

Saga Adeolu

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim

Denola Grey

Denola Grey

Lotachukwu

Nengi

Nengi

TBaj

TBaj

Kayvee

Kayvee

Angel Smith

Angel Smith

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo Ademoye

Tacha

Tacha

JJC Skillz

JJC Skillz

Bukunmi Oluwasina

Bukunmi Oluwasina

Tola Odunsi

Tola Odunsi

Leo Da Silva

Leo Da Silva

Uti Nwachukwu

Uti Nwachukwu



Source: Linda Ikeji

