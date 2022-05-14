Korra Obidi shares intimate video of Justin Dean and a 19-year-old woman as she accuses him of infidelity and provides receipt

Korra Obidi has released a video showing Justin Dean and a young Brazillian woman to back her claims that Justin was the one who cheated in their marriage.

The lady is a 19-year-old named Gabby.

A photo posted by Gabby in June 2021 shows her and Justin together.

A recent video shared by Korra shows Gabby kissing Justin on the head.

”#NoSilence” Korra added as she reacted to Justin’s accusation that she cheated on him while she was pregnant with their second child Athena.

Justin intially accused Korra of infidelity immediately after he announced he was divorcing her.

He later released a video to apologise and he said his accusation of infidelity was false.

But now, with Korra accusing him of infidelity, he is back claiming that Korra cheated on him.

Watch the video of Justin and the lady below.