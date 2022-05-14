Police arrest killers of ex-Zamfara governorship aspirant, Alhaji Sagir Hamidu

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) have arrested the killers of former Zamfara State gubernatorial aspirant, Alhaji Sagir Hamidu.

Hamidu, who was the proprietor of FAMAKS British Schools in Abuja and Kaduna, was killed when armed bandits opened fire on travelers near Rijana along Kaduna-Abuja Highway around 4pm on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday May 13, said the suspects, Sani Usman and Mohammed Tijjani, were part of the bandit syndicate that carried out the attack on travellers during which they gruesomely murdered Hamidu.

“Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) have recorded massive successes against agents and collaborators of violent crimes in the country with the arrest of 23 suspects of violent crimes such as culpable homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, arms…