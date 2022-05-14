President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy





President Muhamamdu Buhari has condemned the killing of a Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy.

In a statement released by his spokesperson Garba Shehu on Friday May 13, the President stated that no one has the right to take laws into their hands.

Buhari further demanded an impartial, extensive probe into all that happened before and during the incident. He also directed the Ministries of Information and Culture, Police Affairs and that of Communications and Digital Economy to work with GSM providers and Tech companies to help contain the spread of false and inflammatory information through social media.

Source: Linda Ikeji