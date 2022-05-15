AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

The 2022 Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, took place on Saturday night, May 14 in Lagos.

The event was hosted by IK Osakioduwa and South African media personality, Bonang Matheba.

Actress, Osas Ighodaro beat her colleagues Bisola Aiyeola and Bimbo Ademoye to clinch the Best Dressed Female award, while Media personality, Denola Grey beat actor, Deyemi Okanlawon and Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor to win the Best Dressed Male award.

See the full list of winners for AMVCA 2022 below:

Best actress in a comedy – Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga).

Best actor in a comedy – Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ (Dwindle).

Best supporting actress – Omowunmi Dada (Country Hard).

Best supporting actor – Odunlade Adekola (Jankariwo).

Best actress in a drama – Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake).

Best actor in a drama – Stan Nze (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story).

Best short film or online video – Taiwo Ogunnimo (I am the prostitute Mama…