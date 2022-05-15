Corps member killed as security operatives and bandits battle on Kaduna-Abuja highway

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identified as Aliyu Muhammed Lawal, has died from a stray bullet during a crossfire between security operatives and bandits along Kaduna-Abuja road.

It was gathered that the bandits were engaged by the security agents while they were trying to cross the highway at Kasarami Village at about 8pm on Friday, May 13.

According to Daily Trust, the deceased who was serving in Abuja was hit on the head while on a Kaduna-bound commercial vehicle.

A top police officer in the state who did not want to be named because he was not authorized to speak, told the publication that about seven bandits were killed during the crossfire.

“The victim was hit by a stray bullet because there was a serious crossfire between the security agencies and the bandits that tried to cross the main road at Kasarami village which is a route they use. But the security men, among them soldiers, at Rijana engaged them killing about seven of…