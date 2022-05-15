Hackers can unlock and steal your vehicles

The Nigerian Communications Commission has raised an alarm of hackers now being able to unlock and steal vehicles.

In a statement released on Sunday May 15, by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the commission said the ongoing cyber-vulnerability allows a nearby hacker to unlock vehicles, start their engines wirelessly and make away with cars.

Car owners have been asked to reset their key fob at the dealership and also store their key fobs in signal-blocking ‘Faraday pouches’ when not in use.

The statement read;