Liverpool defeat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to win the FA Cup for the 8th time (photos/videos)

Liverpool on Saturday night, May 14 beat Chelsea to win the 2022 Emirates FA Cup for the eighth time in their history.

The Reds got their hands back on the trophy for the first time in 16 years by beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties following a goalless draw in 90 mins at Wembley.

In a repeat of the Carabao Cup final back in February, the teams couldn’t be separated across 120 minutes of football and a penalty shootout was required. Cesar Azpilicueta missed from 12 yards and that enabled Liverpool to be one kick away from glory when Sadio Mane stepped up, but Edouard Mendy produced a fine save.

So the shootout went into sudden death and after Mason Mount had a spot-kick denied by Alisson in the Liverpool goal, Kostas Tsimikas stepped up, beat Mendy, and sent the Blues to a third FA Cup final defeat. A sad result for Thomas Tuchel and his players to take.

Victory in the FA Cup final secured Liverpool’s second piece of silverware this season following their Carabao Cup…