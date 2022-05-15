Look Fresh, Stay Fresh

Men, have you ever found yourself wondering how to get clear, smooth and glowing skin? Women, have you ever tried to convince your man to adopt a skincare routine but hit a brick wall? Clear and flawless skin is just as much of a concern among men as it is for women.

If clear, healthy and glowing skin is part of your skin goals for 2022 then you MUST try the Guy Man Face Polish Powder! It is an innovative hybrid (mask/exfoliator) product handcrafted with a blend of over 20 plant powders works to remove dead skin cells, acne, black spots, blemishes and promotes circulation by repairing, replenishing and restoring the balance the skin requires to accelerate cellular turnover; leaving your skin with a fresh, healthy, smooth and glowing look.

The Face Polish Powder is also very user friendly; simply mix the powder with a few drops of water to form a paste and apply onto face. Wait a few minutes then gently exfoliate and wash off! Feel and see the difference after a few usages.