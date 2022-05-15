NDLEA intercepts Italy, Dubai-bound drugs at Lagos airport, busts syndicate behind fake employments into security agencies

Fresh bids by drug cartels to export Tramadol, Ecstasy MDMA and Cannabis to Milan, Italy and Dubai, United Arab Emirates through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos have been foiled by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, who also seized 203, 879 tablets of various pharmaceutical opioids and illicit substances in raids across Abia, Kaduna, Yobe and Kogi state.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday May 15, said a female passenger, Odia Emiliana Efe was arrested at the Lagos airport, on Monday May 9, while trying to board Royal Air Moroc flight from Lagos via Casablanca to Milan, Italy with 1000 tablets of Tramadol 200mg concealed in food items.

Five days after, Friday 13th May, a freight agent Kareem Ibrahim was arrested at the SAHCO cargo shed of the airport for attempting to export food items in which were hidden blocks of cannabis weighing 6.65kg and 24grams of ecstasy drug, MDMA…