Our plan was to abduct his wife and gang-rape her

Two suspected bandits arrested for kidnapping a man in Bandoko community, Kaduna State, have said their initial plan was to abduct and gang-rape the victim’s wife.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement said the suspects, Abdurahman Lolo and Muhammed Sanni, were arrested by the operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP Olatuniji Disu, following a distress call to the Operation Puff Adder.

“At about 11.30 pm on the 29th of April 2022, some bandits attacked a house in Bandoko for the purpose of kidnapping a woman and gang-rape her all night. The woman who sells ‘fura-denunu’ within the area had been monitored by the suspects before the attack,” the statement read.

“Upon breaking into the room of the woman, they found her with her husband. At this point, they changed their plan from kidnapping and rape to kidnapping for ransom. The invaders demanded the key to the motorcycle of the…