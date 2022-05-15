Parties involved in Deeper Life high school saga settle out of court

Parties involved in the Deeper Life high school saga wherein a junior student, Don-Davis Archibong accused some senior students and teachers of molestation and abuse have settled out of court.

Don-Davis’ mother, Deborah Archibong who attended a peace and reconciliation reception organised by Deeper Life High School as part of the terms of settlement, expressed happiness that all the children involved in the case are alive to witness the occasion.

The Nation reported that Deborah noted that her son came to Deeper Life High School because of the sound moral standard and discipline the school is known for. She also appreciated the teachers, students and the principal for the cooperation, noting that she has seen Christ in all of them.

She said;