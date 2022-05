The traditional wedding of NBA president, Olumide Akpata, to his wife, Osayamon Ogbebor Michelle May, took place today May 14.

The wedding ceremony took place in Benin city, Edo State. The white wedding will hold on October 2nd, 2022, in Mauritius.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Godwin Obaseki and many others are among the dignitaries at the wedding.

