The photos of the parents of Deborah Samuel has been shared online.

Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto state, was gruesomely murdered by her colleagues on Thursday, May 12, over allegations that she made a comment on her school’s WhatsApp platform which her Muslim colleagues considered to blaspheme Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

The parents looked so sad in the photos shared online. See more below