Republican senators led by Mitch McConnell pay surprise visit to Zelensky in Kyiv (photos/video)

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led a team of Republican senators on a surprise trip to Kyiv on Saturday, May 14 to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The trip which is the latest in a string of high-level US trips comes as a bipartisan bill to send $40 billion in additional aid to Ukraine to help with the war remained stalled in Congress.

McConnell, along with Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), and John Barrasso (R-Wyo), made the trip just two days after their fellow Republican, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, forced a temporary halt to the massive military and humanitarian aid bill.

The visit was “a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress and the American people,” Zelensky wrote on his official Instagram account.

“Thank you for your leadership in helping us fight not only for our country, but also for democratic values and freedoms,” the president added. “We really appreciate…