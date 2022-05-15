Sandra Bremaud’s April showers movie premiere on Amazon Prime

The CEO and executive producer of SBE Dynasty Sandra Bremaud have finalized and signed her movie to be enlisted on the international streaming platform Amazon Prime. Sandra’s movie joins the few outstanding Nigerian-produced movies to be on the streaming platform Amazon prime after enjoying over 90 days in the cinemas.

Speaking about how she felt about the move, she said “It was a good feeling to have made my first movie Love Bane which was watched in cinemas all over the country then this one made me feel proud of myself, my team, the entire cast and crew of April showers as it is obvious we made an international standard movie which pricked the interest of Amazon Prime; I am delighted to say that April showers is now streaming and people from all around the world can see what we made”

Expect More movies from SBE Dynasty and we believe Amazon Prime would be instrumental to making us reach a larger audience says Omotola ‘Slasha Ayodeji the company’s PR.