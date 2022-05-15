Update: Body of Deborah Samuel laid to rest (photo)





The remains of Deborah Samuel, the 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto state, who was gruesomely murdered by her colleagues on Thursday May 12, were laid to rest amidst tears today May 14. Deborah was hacked to death over allegations that she made a comment in her school's WhatsApp platform which her Muslim colleagues considered to blaspheme Prophet Mohammed (SAW). Her remains were laid to rest in her hometown, Tungan Magajiya in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.







Source: Linda Ikeji

