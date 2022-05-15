Why we demolished Kpokpogri’s house – FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has revealed why a building owned by Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Joseph Egbri, popularly known as Kpokpogri, was demolished on Saturday morning, May 14.

In an interview with Punch, an aide to the FCT Minister stated that Kpokpogri’s house was demolished because it was built on a major highway.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Entrustment, Attah Ikharo, said the building didn’t get approval from the necessary agencies.

“His house is on a super highway known as M-16. He doesn’t even have a building plan approval. It’s like somebody who knows that the highway is coming sold the land to him and he just went to build. We have been asking him to stop but he refused.”

Debunking Kpokpogri’s claim, the minister’s aide noted that he was warned against building on the land but he refused.