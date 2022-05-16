APC chieftain shot dead in Akwa Ibom

A former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in OrukAnam local government area of Akwa Ibom State, Sir Sylvester. J Ntefre, was shot dead by suspected kidnappers at his residence in Ekparakwa community at about 8am today May 15.

The Nation reports that the assailants came in a black SUV vehicle and shot sporadically into the air to scare away neighbors before whisking him away into a nearby bush where he was reportedly killed.

The gunshots attracted youths who raised the alarm and started chasing the hoodlums, eyewitnesses said.

An eyewitness was quoted as saying;