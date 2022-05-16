Bandits neutralized as joint security team foil attack on three LGAs in Niger state

A Joint Security Tactical Team has foiled an attempted bandits attack on communities in Munya, Shiroro and Paikoro Local Government Areas of Niger State.
Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Sunday, May 15.
“On 15/05/2022 at about 0700hrs, information was received that suspected armed bandits were sighted at Zazagha and injita villages of Munya LGA,” the statement read.
“Joint security tactical teams were immediately drafted to the area, and discovered that the bandits had divided themselves into different groups, as some of the bandits had moved to Fuka and Daza villages of Munya LGA
“The tactical teams advanced to these areas where the hoodlums were fiercely engaged in gun battle and repelled
“The hoodlums later extended to Gwalo village, K/koro area of Paikoro, LGA and the joint team responded swiftly, with recovery of cattle from the bandits
“Reinforcements were sent to Mutun-Daya village, via Gwada, Shiroro…
