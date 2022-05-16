A 52-year-old Kenyan man is elated after a court granted his dowry refund request following the collapse of his marriage.

Wilberforce Murung’a had dragged his former in-laws to Kitale chief magistrate last December, demanding a dowry refund including cash, three cows, one she-goat, a pair of gumboots and a hat after the two year marriage fell apart.

The petitioner and his wife Irine Khasoa got married in 2017 and their marriage was annulled in 2021 in a Kitale court.

Wilberforce claimed that his wife deserted their marital home after one year and six months of living together and since he had paid the dowry in accordance to Bukusu traditions, it is his right to have it back.

“I paid Sh50,000, three Ayrshire heifers, one cross Ayrshire bullock, one she-goat, a pair of gumboots and a hat as bride price. I have a copy of the dowry negotiation agreement which was counter-signed by representatives of both families,” he said.

In the case before Kitale Chief…