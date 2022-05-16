Kano prison official allegedly kills trader over cigarette





A yet-to-be-identified official of the Goron Dutse Correctional Centre in Kano has allegedly killed a trader who refused to give him a stick of cigarette. DailyTrust reports that there was a misunderstanding between the duo after the trader refused to sell the cigarette to the officer. “We can’t really say, but, it seemed like the officer was owing the trader and this time around, he refused to sell to him which triggered his response as he suddenly shot him,” a witness said It was gathered that the bullet that was fired at the trader went through his stomach and hit another person on his leg. The victims were thereafter rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano where the trader was confirmed dead. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the police are still trying to ascertain the identity of the slain trader. The correctional center is yet to comment on the incident. The post Kano prison official allegedly…







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information