Multiple people shot at Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California

Multiple people have been shot at Geneva Presbyterian Church church in Laguna Woods, California, officials said.

One person was killed and five other people were injured after the shooting on Sunday May 15.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were not immediately known, though Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the scene at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the 24000 block of El Toro Road at around 1:25 p.m.

Deputies disclosed that the suspect, an Asian male adult somewhere in his 60s, had been detained at the scene and two handguns recovered. He was uninjured during the incident.

Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said in a press conference that churchgoers detained the suspect, disarmed him and “hogtied” him. His name was not released.

Hallock said they are still working to determine a motive and they do not know whether it was a “hate-related” incident. The Undersheriff said they don’t know yet if the suspect had any…