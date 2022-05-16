Ogun police arrests robbery suspect while planning an operation

A 26-year-old armed robbery suspect, Segun Azeez, was on May 12, arrested by men of Ogun state police command while planning for robbery operation with others who are now at large.

The suspect was arrested following information received by policemen at Sango ota divisional headquarters that armed robbers were planning to attack Agoro community of Sango Ota.

Upon the information, the DPO Sango ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the suspects’ hideout at Abanikole junction where the suspect was arrested while others escaped.

Recovered from the arrested suspect are one locally made double barrel pistol and one live cartridge.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said on interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was planning with other members of his gang to attack some houses in Agoro community before police swooped on them and got him arrested.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of…