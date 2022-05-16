Sad! Actor Leo Mezie dies after long battle with kidney disease

Actor Leo Mezie is dead. He died on Saturday, May 14, after a long battle with kidney disease.

 

The actor who had been battling a Kidney disease, had a transplant last week. However, he began to develop complications. Sadly, he lost the battle on Saturday.

 

His colleague, Chioma Toplis, announced his passing on social media this afternoon.

 

”Actor Leo Mezie is dead. He died on Saturday in Abuja while recovering from kidney transplant. His corpse has been moved to Umuahia his hometown. RIP Leo” she wrote

 

 May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

