Traditional healer who burnt his girlfriend alive found guilty of murder

A South African traditional healer who burnt his girlfriend alive and stabbed her while she was alight, was found guilty of murder on Monday, May 16.

Thapelo Ramoruki, 29, was convicted in the North West high court, sitting at Mogwase regional court.

In addition to the murder conviction, he was found guilty of pointing a firearm. He was acquitted on a charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

It is alleged that on January 12 2021, Ramoruki, together with his girlfriend Tsholofelo Tsheko, their one-month-old baby and Tsheko’s younger brother drove to Sandfontein cemetery to perform a ritual for their child.

He took with him petrol, a pellet gun, a knife and traditional beer.

After performing the ritual, they moved to a nearby dam to cleanse themselves before going home.

“Upon arrival at the dam, Ramoruki pointed a gun at himself, then later pointed it at Tsheko and ordered her to hand over the baby to her younger brother,” said…