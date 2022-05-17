Comedian Michael Blackson’s fiancé, Rada, reveals why she allows him have 1 side chic a month, but Michael says he will never allow her have another man (video)

Comedian Michael Blackson

Rada, who is engaged to Ghanian-born comedian Michael Blackson, has explained why she allows him have one side chic a month.

 

Last year, when Michael proposed to Rada and she accepted, he announced that though he’s getting married to her, she has allowed him to have one side chic a month.

 

Addressing this in a new interview, Rada said she decided to do that because she’s been in other relationships in the past and they get boring after a while. So she decided to let Michael have side chics, one at a time, to bring “excitement” into their relationship.

 

When Michael was asked if he will allow Rada have a side dude too, he said he won’t.

 

He said he doesn’t want another “penis” in the relationship but Rada can have a sexual encounter with a fellow woman.

 

Watch the interview below.

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

