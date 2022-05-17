EFCC arrests Accountant-General for alleged N80b fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation Ahmed Idris for alleged N80 billion fraud.

Confirming this development, the spokesperson of the antigraft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, said Idris was arrested after failing to honor the commission’s invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80billion( Eighty Billion Naira only). The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.”the statement read

According to the EFCC, the funds were allegedly laundered via real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.