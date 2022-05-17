ICPC arraigns professor over $40000 bribe

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned one Professor John Kester Ifeanyichukwu over allegations of bribery and inducement of officers of the Commission.

In a single-count charge brought before Honourable Justice A.O. Otaluka of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court 12, sitting in Apo, Abuja, ICPC is accusing the Professor of issuing a cheque valued at $40,000 to a staff of the Commission.

The cheque was part of the $50,000 and a house in Abuja, promised to the officer to compromise the investigation by retrieving the accused person’s devices, MacBook S/N CIML8BUGDTY3, MacBook S/N W80204J7ATN and iPhone pro11 which were in the custody of ICPC for investigative activities.

John Kester Ifeanyichukwu had earlier been reported to the Commission by the Presidency for alleged acts bordering on corruption, extortion and money laundering.

ICPC, in a Charge No: CR/025/2022, informed the court of how the defendant…