President Buhari’s top aide resigns

The presidential adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, has resigned his appointment in order to pursue his Akwa Ibom State governorship bid.

Enang served as special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (Senate) between 2015 and 2019.

Subsequently, President Buhari appointed him as his aide on Niger Delta Affairs in 2019.

In a statement released, Enang said ;