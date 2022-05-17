Putin’s commanders are slaughtering their wounded soldiers rather than retrieving them from the battlefield for medical treatment, Ukraine claims

Russian army commanders are allegedly slaughtering their own wounded soldiers instead of retrieving them from the battlefield for treatment, Russian soldiers have reportedly said.

According to Ukranian intelligence, captured Russian soldiers accused a lieutenant-colonel of personally shooting dead multiple troops as they lay injured instead of taking them alive to be treated in Russia.

The revelation comes as investigations in the horror town of Bucha revealed 650 civilians were shot rather than hit by shelling in what Ukrain police say proves they were executed by Russian thugs.

Young Russian army intelligence troops captured by the Ukrainians are shown speaking in a new video clip made by Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zolkin who has chronicled Russian captives.

One soldier in the video told how commanders had ‘finished off their wounded’.

Asked by Zolkin what he meant, the captured Russian said: ‘Just like that…a wounded soldier is lying on the ground, and a…